Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($130.61) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR HBH opened at €66.25 ($67.60) on Tuesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €66.60 ($67.96) and a one year high of €140.10 ($142.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.05 and a 200 day moving average of €94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.