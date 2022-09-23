HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HEI stock opened at €41.89 ($42.74) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 1 year high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

