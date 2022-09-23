Rubicon Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:RBT)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rubicon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubicon Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

About Rubicon Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ RBT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.