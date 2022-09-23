Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

ETR:G24 opened at €56.68 ($57.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.61. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12 month high of €66.16 ($67.51).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

