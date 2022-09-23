Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $12.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

