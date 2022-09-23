Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $17.00

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Down 7.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QS opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.