Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 1,109.19%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $679,295. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.