RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives $776.33 Average PT from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $776.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,076.53) to €970.00 ($989.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $420.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.85. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $420.00 and a 12 month high of $1,037.07.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

