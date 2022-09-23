Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $2.50

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

