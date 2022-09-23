Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $47.57

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

OZK stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 358,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,210 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 88,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

