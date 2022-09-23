Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.30 ($54.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.01 and a 200-day moving average of €52.41. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.20).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

