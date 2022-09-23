Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cancom Price Performance

Cancom stock opened at €24.60 ($25.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cancom has a 1 year low of €26.34 ($26.88) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.48.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

