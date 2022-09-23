Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BMW opened at €74.17 ($75.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

