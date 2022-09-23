Brokerages Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT at $18.23

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,370 shares worth $454,162. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.