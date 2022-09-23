Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $41.00

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
