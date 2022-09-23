Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $41.00

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTC Properties Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

