PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

PTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PetroChina Price Performance

PetroChina has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetroChina

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,351,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 13,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in PetroChina by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

