Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $10.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

