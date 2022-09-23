Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

