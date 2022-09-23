CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $30.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CS Disco Trading Down 2.8 %

CS Disco stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,671.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 499,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 165,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

