Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $98.17

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 in the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

