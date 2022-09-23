Vista Outdoor Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE VSTO opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

