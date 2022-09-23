William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Monday, September 19th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%.

bluebird bio Trading Down 3.2 %

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

