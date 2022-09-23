Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.