DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.95 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.68. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $74,279.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $217,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

