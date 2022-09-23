HC Wainwright Raises Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $18.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STSA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $251.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,046 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.