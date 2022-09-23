Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NTLA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

