Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xencor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after buying an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Xencor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.