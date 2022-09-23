Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

