Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

