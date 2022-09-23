Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.41. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 144,374 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix Trading Down 13.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.96.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
