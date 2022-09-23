Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.41. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 144,374 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stitch Fix Trading Down 13.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,033,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $451.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

