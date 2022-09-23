Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 4.0 %
Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
