Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.80, but opened at $49.59. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 464,503 shares changing hands.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

