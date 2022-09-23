StockNews.com Upgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Hold

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

