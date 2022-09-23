Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3,252 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at $376,104.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.97 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 29.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

