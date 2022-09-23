Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE EVBN opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

