Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 4,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 717,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Specifically, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,296,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,888,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,296,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,888,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,273,312 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,015. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.