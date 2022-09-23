Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 599823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $3,191,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

