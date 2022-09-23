Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) shares were down 5% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00. The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 243,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,706,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.