AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 135 to SEK 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 28600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
