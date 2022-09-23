AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 135 to SEK 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 28600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.