Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $36.92. Braze shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 5,631 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 37,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 649,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,794,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 37,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,658.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 649,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,794,214.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 581,564 shares of company stock valued at $20,361,014 and have sold 155,848 shares valued at $6,771,451. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -19.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $4,552,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

