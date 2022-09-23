Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $286.21 and last traded at $286.27, with a volume of 440888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.06.

Specifically, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

