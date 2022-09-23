PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 29,035 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

