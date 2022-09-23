Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.