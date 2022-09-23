Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 112,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,072,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

