Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $15.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading

