Brokerages Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Target Price at $10.14

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.
BTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
BTRS Stock Down 4.8 %
BTRS stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $962.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.
BTRS Company Profile
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
