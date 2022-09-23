Brokerages Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT at $27.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
EYPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %
EYPT stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
