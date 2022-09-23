Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price at $8.20

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $155.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

See Also

