Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last three months. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Stock Down 4.4 %

ROVR opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $594.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.03. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

