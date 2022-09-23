Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Target Price at $7.88

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

